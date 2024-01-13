Thousands remain without power in Western Pennsylvania as high winds continue

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power as high winds continue whipping through Western Pennsylvania.

>> CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR

Channel 11 is keeping an eye on reported outage numbers from both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light as an Arctic front sweeps through over the weekend, bringing strong winds, dropping temperatures and snow showers.

RELATED >> Temperature falls Saturday as strong wind picks up; periodic snow throughout day

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Duquesne Light showed 24 active outages impacting nearly 5,000 customers.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, West Penn Power reports:

Butler County: 1,219

Fayette County: 1,521

Indiana County: 486

Mercer County: 16

Washington County: 676

Westmoreland County: 847

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 11 a.m., West Penn Power says it’s restored power to about 32,000 customers impacted by severe weather Friday evening. The power company acknowledges the continued wind could create new outages. Crews continue to work around the clock to restore service.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group