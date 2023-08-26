Thousands in Western Pennsylvania remain without power after overnight storms

Thousands of people are still without power after strong storms overnight Thursday into Friday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Duquesne Light reported 71 of its customers remained without power.

Customers can report any downed wires or outages by calling 1-888-393-7000 or clicking here.

West Penn Power is reporting thousands of its customers remain without power Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., over 3,500 customers in Fayette County, over 1,200 customers in Washington County and over 1,000 customers in Mercer County are without power.

