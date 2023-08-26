Local

Thousands in Western Pennsylvania remain without power after overnight storms

By WPXI.com News Staff

Storm Trees were down and power knocked out to thousands in the Pittsburgh region after overnight storms.

Thousands of people are still without power after strong storms overnight Thursday into Friday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Duquesne Light reported 71 of its customers remained without power.

West Penn Power is reporting thousands of its customers remain without power Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., over 3,500 customers in Fayette County, over 1,200 customers in Washington County and over 1,000 customers in Mercer County are without power.

Related Coverage >> EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

