Thousands in Western Pennsylvania remain without power after overnight storms

Thousands of people are still without power after strong storms overnight Thursday into Friday.
As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Duquesne Light reported 71 of its customers remained without power.
West Penn Power is reporting thousands of its customers remain without power Saturday morning.
As of 8 a.m., over 3,500 customers in Fayette County, over 1,200 customers in Washington County and over 1,000 customers in Mercer County are without power.
