Thousands without power after burst of thunderstorms, flooding

Thousands of people are in the dark after a burst of thunderstorms caused damage and flooding in our area.
Duquesne Light reported over 2,600 power outages in the area as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The majority of those were in Allegheny County, with 2,563 customers in the dark there. There were 63 power outages in Beaver County.
West Penn Power had less outages in those areas, but reported hundreds in other communities. As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they reported:
- Allegheny County - 52 power outages
- Armstrong County - 50 power outages
- Washington County - 959 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 796 power outages
