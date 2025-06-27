Thousands without power after burst of thunderstorms, flooding

Thousands of people are in the dark after a burst of thunderstorms caused damage and flooding in our area.

Duquesne Light reported over 2,600 power outages in the area as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The majority of those were in Allegheny County, with 2,563 customers in the dark there. There were 63 power outages in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power had less outages in those areas, but reported hundreds in other communities. As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they reported:

Allegheny County - 52 power outages

Armstrong County - 50 power outages

Washington County - 959 power outages

Westmoreland County - 796 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

