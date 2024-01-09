Thousands without power as high winds moves through Western Pennsylvania

As winter weather and high winds move through Western Pennsylvania, thousands of people are losing power.

A brief winter mix moved through Tuesday morning but quickly transitioned into rain — causing slushy roadways and delayed openings for hundreds of schools and businesses.

Duquesne Light Company is reporting just under 2,000 outages, with the hardest-hit communities being Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills. Click here to see the most recent outage reports.

Penn Power reports over 20,000 people are without power throughout the state. In Western Pennsylvania, the hardest-hit counties are Westmoreland, Mercer, Fayette and Venango. Click here to see the most recent outage reports.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group