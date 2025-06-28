Thousands without power as storms move through the area

Thousands of people are left without power as storms move through the Pittsburgh area.

As of 5:50 p.m., Duquesne Light Company reported 4,030 customers without power due to 60 different outage events.

Most of those are in Allegheny County, where 3,862 customers have no power. DLC reports 96 customers without power in Beaver County and two in Westmoreland County.

West Penn Power reports these numbers of customers without power:

Armstrong County - 314

Allegheny County - 73

Butler County - 1

Fayette County - 21

Greene County - 12

Lawrence County - 2

Indiana County - 44

Washington County - 70

Westmoreland County - 156

