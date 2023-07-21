Local

Thousands without power from Thursday’s severe storms

By WPXI.com News Staff

PHOTOS: Severe storms move through Western Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff

Strong storms moved across the Pittsburgh region Thursday night, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Though the severe weather has moved out of the area, areas of fog and lingering high water remain and thousands are still without power.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: PHOTOS: Severe storms move through Western Pennsylvania

Here are the outages reported by West Penn Power as of 5:40 a.m. Friday:

ALLEGHENY 157

ARMSTRONG 83

BUTLER 27

GREENE 638

MERCER 314

VENANGO 184

WASHINGTON 569

WESTMORELAND 1,619

For up-to-date outages, visit www.outages.firstenergy.com.

Here are the power outages reported by Duquesne Light:

Total Active Outages: 11

Total Customers Affected: 319

For up-to-date outages, visit duquesnelight.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Strong storms lead to power outages across Western Pennsylvania
  • 3 people hurt in crash on North Shore
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms move through Western Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Despite severe weather, Picklesburgh preparations carry on for weekend festival
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read