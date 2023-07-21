Thousands without power from Thursday’s severe storms

Strong storms moved across the Pittsburgh region Thursday night, bringing heavy rain and lightning.
Though the severe weather has moved out of the area, areas of fog and lingering high water remain and thousands are still without power.
>> RELATED COVERAGE: PHOTOS: Severe storms move through Western Pennsylvania
We're monitoring thunderstorms and high winds expected this evening + crews are prepared to respond should outages occur. Keep this info handy! If you experience an outage due to the weather, don't rely on your neighbors to report it. Always let us know if you're without power ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/InWwekqEkW— West Penn Power (@W_Penn_Power) July 20, 2023
Here are the outages reported by West Penn Power as of 5:40 a.m. Friday:
ALLEGHENY 157
ARMSTRONG 83
BUTLER 27
GREENE 638
MERCER 314
VENANGO 184
WASHINGTON 569
WESTMORELAND 1,619
For up-to-date outages, visit www.outages.firstenergy.com.
Here are the power outages reported by Duquesne Light:
Total Active Outages: 11
Total Customers Affected: 319
For up-to-date outages, visit duquesnelight.com.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group