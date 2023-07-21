Thousands without power from Thursday’s severe storms

Strong storms moved across the Pittsburgh region Thursday night, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Though the severe weather has moved out of the area, areas of fog and lingering high water remain and thousands are still without power.

We're monitoring thunderstorms and high winds expected this evening + crews are prepared to respond should outages occur. Keep this info handy! If you experience an outage due to the weather, don't rely on your neighbors to report it. Always let us know if you're without power ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/InWwekqEkW — West Penn Power (@W_Penn_Power) July 20, 2023

Here are the outages reported by West Penn Power as of 5:40 a.m. Friday:

ALLEGHENY 157

ARMSTRONG 83

BUTLER 27

GREENE 638

MERCER 314

VENANGO 184

WASHINGTON 569

WESTMORELAND 1,619

For up-to-date outages, visit www.outages.firstenergy.com.

Here are the power outages reported by Duquesne Light:

Total Active Outages: 11

Total Customers Affected: 319

For up-to-date outages, visit duquesnelight.com.

