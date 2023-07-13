Three Pitt Panthers to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

While it may be Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner who dominate the filming of HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, there are three former Pitt Panthers who will be around.

With ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks this summer, there will be even more bright lights following the Jets this summer.

Hard Knocks is a series that follows on- and off-the-field storylines of the players, coaches and team staff throughout training camp and into the preseason — often focusing on rookies adapting to the NFL and those who are on the fringe of making the roster in the fall. It should be an intriguing season of Hard Knocks will Rodgers’ first offseason in New York.

