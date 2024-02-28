Thunderstorms, heavy rain force single-day shutdown at Seven Springs

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Seven Springs announced it’s pausing operations on Wednesday.

According to the ski resort’s social media, the single-day shutdown is a result of thunderstorms and heavy rain moving through the region.

Anyone who purchased tickets rentals or lessons for Wednesday will be automatically reimbursed.

Seven Springs plans to resume normal operations on Thursday.





