Thursday starts with light snow showers

PITTSBURGH — Many of you will see some light snow showers to start the day. Any accumulation should be light and mainly on grassy surfaces. It will be a cold day with northwest winds near 15 mph. That will make temperatures in the 30s feel like it’s in the 20s.

We’ll get a break between systems Friday before a storm system skirts the area Saturday. The latest Severe Weather Team 11 forecast brings light snow back into the area early Saturday with several hours of light snow possible through Sunday, with the heaviest snow still forecast to fall well south and east of Pittsburgh. A shift in the track bringing higher totals is still possible but right now, travel impacts are expected to develop Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

