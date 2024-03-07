Thursday will be break in rain before wet weekend

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few areas of fog to start the day Thursday. It will be limited, but a patch or two can’t be ruled out on the way to work and school.

Thursday will start with clouds before we see some sun for the afternoon. It will be mild with highs in mid to upper 50s.

A break in the rain continues through the first part of the day Friday, but showers return before sunset and continue off and on through the day Saturday. Rain could be steady at times Saturday, making it a good day to take care of some of those indoor projects.

Colder air will bring snow showers mixing with the rain Sunday along with temperatures below freezing by Monday morning. Some areas could see some sticking snow Sunday...especially north of Route 422 and in the mountains.

