Local

T.J. Watt makes NFL history as three-time sack king

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams on November 10, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is once again the NFL sack king. It marks the third time in his career that he’s led the league in sacks, which is an NFL record. Watt has led the league in sacks in three of the last four seasons (2020, 2021 and 2023).

He is the first player to win the NFL sack title three times since it became an official stat. Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams unofficially led the league in sacks five times the 1960s.

Watt recorded two sacks in Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens to increase his total to 19. He was tied with Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals at 17 heading into Week 18. Hendrickson recorded a half-sack in the Bengals’ win over Cleveland.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search
  • ‘Best case scenario’: T.J. Watt’s brother J.J. provides major update on knee injury
  • Teens survive after car crashes, lands on a roof of a house
  • VIDEO: Hundreds of fans turn out to first PiratesFest in 5 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read