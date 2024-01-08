T.J. Watt makes NFL history as three-time sack king

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is once again the NFL sack king. It marks the third time in his career that he’s led the league in sacks, which is an NFL record. Watt has led the league in sacks in three of the last four seasons (2020, 2021 and 2023).

He is the first player to win the NFL sack title three times since it became an official stat. Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams unofficially led the league in sacks five times the 1960s.

Watt recorded two sacks in Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens to increase his total to 19. He was tied with Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals at 17 heading into Week 18. Hendrickson recorded a half-sack in the Bengals’ win over Cleveland.

