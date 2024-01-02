Local

T.J. Watt named 2023 Steelers team MVP

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has won the team’s MVP Award for the fourth time in five years with the team. He did not win it last year after suffering torn pectoral muscle, and ceded it to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Watt is now back on top after being voted by his teammates for the award.

“Any time my peers see the amount of work that I’m putting in and show that they have respect for what I’m trying to do, it’s super gratifying,” Watt said.

Watt leads the NFL sacks with 17, and has still maintain his place as the anchor of the defense. He is in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year Award after winning it in 2021 when he tied the all-time sack record. Watt continues to cement his Hall of Fame resume by maintain an elite level of play throughout his career in the NFL.

