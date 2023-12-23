T.J. Watt: Steelers need to live up to standard ‘set before me’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt doubled down on his belief that young members of the club need to amplify their practice habits, but said that’s a natural process for the club.

Watt first made the comments in a production meeting with Rich Eisen of NFL Network, who called the game between the Steelers and Indianapolis Colts last Saturday.

Eisen repeated those comments on his show on Tuesday, saying that Watt told him that some players are not responding to Mike Tomlin’s coaching and don’t respond in the proper way on the practice field.

