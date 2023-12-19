Tom Brady rips NFL for Damontae Kazee suspension: ‘Hard hits happen’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

On Monday, the NFL announced that they were suspending Damontae Kazee for the rest of the 2023 NFL season. That caused plenty of uproar, and while Kazee plans to appeal the ruling that he can not come back even if the team makes it to the playoffs, he will likely be suspended for several games, if not the rest of the regular season. Well, it’s not just anyone talking about the play and complaining about it. On Instagram, Tom Brady took to defending Kazee.

Weeks ago, Brady called out the NFL for protecting players too much and forcing too much of the onus on defensive players. Now, he has done so once again, defending Kazee’s hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen,” Brady said. “QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas. To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!”

