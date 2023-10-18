Tomlin: Broderick Jones having success learning on the job

PITTSBURGH — At some point, 2023 first-round draft pick Broderick Jones will likely be the starting left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a permanent basis.

When that point comes seems to still be up in the air. Jones made his first career start last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as an injury replacement. But there’s a difference between being a fill-in starter and taking the job over on a permanent basis.

Jones was outplayed by incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr. throughout training camp and the preseason, and Moore didn’t do anything in the first four weeks of the season to cause him to lose his job.

