Local

Tomlin: No change to Matt Canada’s role in Steelers offense

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tomlin: No change to Matt Canada’s role in Steelers offense FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada watches as players go through drills during an NFL football practice at rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada believes the NFL's 30th-ranked offense is getting close to busting out. The question, however, if it will be in enough time to salvage the season or Canada's long-term prospects with the organization. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FIle) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference that there has been no change to the role of offensive coordinator Matt Canada in the Steelers offense or his role when working with quarterback Kenny Pickett. The response to the report comes directly after Sunday. Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Canada has taken a more significant role in the team’s development of their young quarterback.

The growth and development of Pickett is off to a rocky start in his second year as a pro. He had his best game of the year on Sunday but was still imperfect. However, the first two games were disastrous for the offense and Pickett. The Steelers’ offense averaged just 9.5 points per game through two games and a league-low 12 first downs. They were the only team in the league that failed to register a first down in the first quarter.

Now, Canada seems to have embraced a smaller menu of runs, hoping it can lead to more concept diversity in the offense. Running back Najee Harris noted that the team visited each other during the week and met with the running game to pick out what they liked. Canada did not have a magical fix to the issues with the offense on Thursday last week, but it does seem that whatever they did, they found some balance and worked off play action well.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 charged with robbing man in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase that led to crash
  • Pittsburgh man hit neighbor with car after argument, police say
  • Police looking for suspect who fled traffic stop in North Oakland
  • VIDEO: Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff’s sale looms
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read