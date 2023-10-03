Tomlin: Steelers won’t make change at offensive coordinator ‘at this juncture’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin promised changes after his team’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4, but changing his offensive coordinator will not be one of those changes.

Tomlin acknowledged on Tuesday that the performance of his offensive coaching staff has not been good enough in the early part of the season, but said he will not be making any changes at this time.

“Not at this juncture, no,” Tomlin said.

