Tomlin: Steelers won’t make change at offensive coordinator ‘at this juncture’

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Matt Canada Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada keeps tabs as the team as they go through drills during practice at NFL football training camp in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe, Pa., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin promised changes after his team’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4, but changing his offensive coordinator will not be one of those changes.

Tomlin acknowledged on Tuesday that the performance of his offensive coaching staff has not been good enough in the early part of the season, but said he will not be making any changes at this time.

“Not at this juncture, no,” Tomlin said.

