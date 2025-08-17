Local

Tommy Pham’s home run all Pirates manage in loss to Cubs

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pirates Brewers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Tommy Pham gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 23, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Tommy Pham homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the offense couldn’t muster anything else in their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

How We Got There

Pham homered off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga to put the Pirates (52-72) ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning. It was one of the five hits the Pirates had on the day.

The Cubs (69-53) answered quickly answered in the bottom of the inning on Carson Kelly’s RBI single off Mike Burrows. The Pirates’ started allowed just the one run in five innings.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read