Tommy Pham’s home run all Pirates manage in loss to Cubs

Tommy Pham homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the offense couldn’t muster anything else in their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

How We Got There

Pham homered off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga to put the Pirates (52-72) ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning. It was one of the five hits the Pirates had on the day.

The Cubs (69-53) answered quickly answered in the bottom of the inning on Carson Kelly’s RBI single off Mike Burrows. The Pirates’ started allowed just the one run in five innings.

