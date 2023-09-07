Top UNC WR to miss Pitt game after NCAA ruling

PITTSBURGH — North Carolina will now be without its top wide receiver target against Pitt in a few weeks — and for the rest of the season.

UNC announced Thursday that Tez Walker’s appeal for eligibility this season has been denied, and he will not be able to play for UNC until the 2024 season.

“We’re absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker’s eligibility has been denied for the season and he won’t be able to play,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said in a release. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, or group of people, than I am with the NCAA right now.”

