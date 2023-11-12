Toys for Tots collects donations from Westmoreland County residents with railcar caravan

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The Toys for Tots railcar caravan made its way through Westmoreland County as a unique way to collect toys for children before the holidays.

The caravan of rails started in East Huntingdon and went down the railroad for about 40 miles.

People wait at different stops along the tracks to load toys into the railcars when they reach their community. The toys are given to Toys for Tots.

Santa and Mrs. Claus road along this year so they could visit kids at the different stops.

Last year the caravan collected about 2,500 toys.

“We supply toys to around 1,100 families which would be about 3,000 kids every year,” said Christopher Demorest with Toys for Tots.

