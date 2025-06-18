Tractor-trailer crashes into house, knocks down utility poles in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Chartiers Avenue at 1:55 p.m.

Click here for photos from the scene.

The truck appeared to have damaged the house’s porch and some of its front.

Multiple utility poles were sheared. One pole was resting against a house.

Wires were pulled down and laid across sidewalks.

No injuries were reported.

Duquesne Light Company is at the scene working to restore power to a couple of dozen customers. They said they expect repairs to be completed between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group