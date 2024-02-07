Tractor-trailer crashes onto Route 119 median in Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed on Route 119 in South Union Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the 21 ramp at around 11:16 a.m., Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11.

Our crew at the scene saw the hood of the vehicle damaged and smoking. The entire vehicle was also lifted onto the median.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the crash.

