Local

Tractor-trailer crashes onto Route 119 median in Fayette County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed on Route 119 in South Union Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the 21 ramp at around 11:16 a.m., Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11.

Our crew at the scene saw the hood of the vehicle damaged and smoking. The entire vehicle was also lifted onto the median.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Student loan forgiveness: Two dates borrowers need to know now
  • Survey: Gen Z most-likely to commit ‘friendly fraud’
  • 6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged
  • VIDEO: Locally-owned pharmacy in Butler County closes its doors after 17 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read