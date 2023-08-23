Tractor-trailer crashes over hillside on I-79

A tractor-trailer crashed over the hillside on Interstate 79 northbound around 6 a.m. this morning.

It happened at mile marker 68.7, near the Mt. Nebo Exit.

FIRST LOOK at Fed- Ex Double Tractor Trailer Crash On I-79 NB, Just north of the Mt Nebo Exit. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/RyxPUYcYOm — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 23, 2023

First responders are on scene and traffic is heavy in the area.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured a FedEx truck on its side. No word yet on if anyone was injured.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

