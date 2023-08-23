Local

Tractor-trailer crashes over hillside on I-79

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash A FedEx truck crashed over a hillside along Interstate 79 Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer crashed over the hillside on Interstate 79 northbound around 6 a.m. this morning.

It happened at mile marker 68.7, near the Mt. Nebo Exit.

First responders are on scene and traffic is heavy in the area.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured a FedEx truck on its side. No word yet on if anyone was injured.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

