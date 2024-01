JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A tractor-trailer flipped over in Jefferson Hills on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Route 51 crossover off Route 837 at 6:50 p.m.

The truck was carrying two large steel coils when it rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group