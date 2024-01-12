Tractor-trailer overturns on Parkway East exit ramp in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A tractor-trailer has overturned on an exit ramp off the Parkway East in Wilkinsburg.

Traffic cameras show the tractor-trailer on its side.

PennDOT said the ramp, Exit 78A to Forest Hills, is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

