Tractor-trailer overturns on Parkway East exit ramp in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A tractor-trailer has overturned on an exit ramp off the Parkway East in Wilkinsburg.
Traffic cameras show the tractor-trailer on its side.
PennDOT said the ramp, Exit 78A to Forest Hills, is closed until further notice.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.
