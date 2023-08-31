Tractor-trailer pulls down utility lines, hits retaining wall and vehicle in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer took down utility lines, and hit a retaining wall and vehicle Thursday morning in Brookline.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the damaged wall and vehicle at Alwyn Street and Bellaire Avenue. The truck was pulled over by police along Brookline Boulevard.

Truck A tractor-trailer took out power lines, a retaining wall and damaged a vehicle in Brookline Thursday morning.

Officials tell Channel 11 no injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group