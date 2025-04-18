Tractor-trailer rolls onto its side on Route 51 in Westmoreland County

Dispatchers say the crash happened on Route 51 near Airport Plaza at 12:26 p.m. — A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers say the crash happened on Route 51 near Airport Plaza at 12:26 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle was hauling stone, which spilled out onto the road.

Rostraver Central Fire Department said HAZMAT crews were called to clean up a small diesel fuel leak.

Firefighters said people involved in the crash were evaluated at the scene but no serious injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group