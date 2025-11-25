ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-70 in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Members of the Rostraver Township Fire Department said crews were called to mile marker 47 at 8:35 p.m.

The driver was trapped in the cab when they arrived. Firefighters were able to get them out through the windshield. Medics evaluated them at the scene.

The HAZMAT team was called to help contain a diesel spill.

The vehicle was hauling condiments for fast food restaurants.

Tractor-trailer rolls over, driver rescued on I-70 in Westmoreland County A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-70 in Westmoreland County on Monday. (Rostraver Township Fire Department/Rostraver Township Fire Department)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group