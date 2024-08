GREENSBURG, Pa. — A tractor-trailer t-boned a car on Route 30 in Greensburg Thursday.

Westmoreland County 911 said the crash happened at 8:37 a.m.

Dispatchers said there was mild entrapment in the crash. No information on possible injuries was immediately available.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

