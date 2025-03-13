Tractor-trailer tips over in Beaver County; road closure in place

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer tipped over in Beaver County on Thursday.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department said the crash happened on Crows Run Road.

Officials told Channel 11 that one person was initially reported to have been trapped inside the vehicle.

Crows Run Road is closed between the Conway Borough line and Freedom Crider Road, New Sewickley Township police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

