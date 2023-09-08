Local

Lanes reopened after crash on inbound Parkway East

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Traffic cameras showed traffic backed up for miles after a crash on the Parkway East inbound.

According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash had all lanes westbound near the crash at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel closed.

PennDOT’s traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill all the way to Exit 79A near Forest Hills.

The crash has since been clear and all inbound lanes have been reopened.

There’s no word on how many cars were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

