Traffic calming project begins in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Traffic calming construction starts Monday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

According to the city, the project focuses on Dunster Street between Hartranft Street and Abstract Avenue and will take place over at least two days.

Part of the project includes constructing speed humps. The city says signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of the speed humps.

This road was targeted for a traffic calming project because of data collected since 2021 that shows more than 60% of drivers speed on it.

During construction, there will be intermittent closures of Dunster Streets, so the city encourages drivers to find an alternative route — although residents will be allowed through. Parking is completely restricted.

