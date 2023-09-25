Traffic calming project starts in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Another traffic calming construction project is about to start in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The project is set to start Wednesday on Seagirt Street between Tokay Street and Mooseheart Street, in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. It’s expected to be finished within two days, weather permitting.

Part of the $31,789 project includes the installation of speed humps, which will cause intermittent closures of Seagrit Street. The city urges drivers to take alternate routes but says local residents will be able to get through. Parking will be completely restricted and temporary no parking signs posted.

The city says this road is being targeted for a traffic calming project because data collected in 2022 shows more than 70% of vehicles speed on the roadway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group