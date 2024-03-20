Traffic improvements coming to road where Serra Catholic student was killed in school van crash

Neighbors say speeding has been an issue along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg. Now it’s getting traffic signals after a van crash killed a Serra Catholic student last September.

“We have to live with it every day, it happened right here in front of the shop,” said Mike Chionchio of Mike’s Auto Shop.

Chionchio remembers the crash that killed 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbreener. It happened at the intersection of Richland Avenue and 3rd Street six months ago.

Police say that the driver that ran into the Serra Catholic van was going 107 miles per hour, racing another car.

Chionchio placed a sign here so that the community never forgets Samantha and to remind drivers to slow down.

Amy Kovka works in the convenience store along Richland Avenue.

“I have a neighbor who said 40 years ago they tried to get a petition to get a stop light,” said Kovka.

“A lot of times drivers won’t let you get over and they just dash right in front of you to get over, so you know it’s like close calls, you could end up in an accident if you’re not careful,” said driver Brittany Jackson.

Now work is beginning to install a traffic signal on Richland Avenue.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said to expect lane restrictions between the Hickory Alley and Beech Alley intersections as traffic signal work gets underway. It’s part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

The restrictions would take place between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

‘I think it will help. I mean, they’re still speeding by here. It’s ridiculous. Couple times a day. You hear them come by here and you know they’re doing 80 to 90 miles an hour,” said Chionchio.

Kovka noticed the yellow divider added to Richland Avenue back in December.

‘They need to go up further because the people are making a u-turn in the middle of the intersection,’ said Kovka. Still, she’s relieved that a traffic light is coming, even if it’s long overdue.

“It can’t bring her back, but. hopefully, it will save another life. Just slow down. Everybody is racing, where are we going, life is too short,” said Kovka.

The temporary traffic signal is expected to be in place by the end of May.

A permanent traffic signal will be installed as part of the ongoing construction of the southern section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to 1-376 Project.

For more information, visit www.paturnpike.com/monfayette.

