Traffic lights damaged after crash in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Unity Township left traffic lights damaged.

A Facebook post shared by Unity Township Emergency Management Public Information and Outreach said the crash happened at the intersection of Theatre Street and Route 30 Sunday afternoon.

A control panel box was destroyed during the crash, leaving the traffic lights out.

An electric company has been trying to repair the lights but they are not expected to be working in time for the morning commute.

The intersection is near the Greater Latrobe High School entrance. The district has been notified of the issue.

Drivers in the area are asked to be cautious.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group