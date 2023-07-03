Traffic pattern changed near Fern Hollow Bridge despite petition from neighbors

PITTSBURGH — There have been some significant traffic changes along Beechwood Boulevard and South Dallas Avenue, just steps from the Fern Hollow Bridge over the last several months.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 they tried to sound the alarm to the city that some of the changes were unsafe, but the city’s plans went ahead as scheduled.

South Dallas Avenue between Forbes and Beechwood is now one way for southbound traffic.

Rebecca El Hassid, a neighbor in Squirrel Hills says safety has always been the concern.

“There has been a total disregard for experts or residents or safety concerns for pedestrians for children,” El Hassid said.

We saw cars honking at each other as they went the wrong way up a now one-way street.

Neighbors say these traffic patterns add unnecessary drive times and put kids walking to five local schools, bicyclists and pedestrians at special risk.

A stop sign was also added at Beechwood Boulevard and Beacon Street and dedicated left and right turn lanes were created at South Dallas and Beechwood.

“We all want this intersection to be safer, we’re all on board about making this safer and slower,” El Hassid said. “This plan is not safer, it’s not slower.”

The city says they did their research with extensive data, field visits - and public meetings.

As for the Fern Hollow Bridge. It’s been closed for the last three weeks and is set to reopen on July 7.

