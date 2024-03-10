Traffic shift, lane restriction expected during ramp inspections on Route 65

PITTSBURGH — Inspections of ramps on Route 65 could cause delays for drivers this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the routine inspections are scheduled on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. During those inspections, PennDOT warns of the following restrictions:

Monday, March 11 – A traffic shift will occur on the ramp from southbound Route 65 to northbound I-279

Wednesday, March 13 – A single-lane restriction will occur on the northbound Route 65 ramp at the end of the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group