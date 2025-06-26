Local

Traffic shift starts Thursday morning on part of Route 30 in Westmoreland County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Drivers heading through Westmoreland County should prepare for some traffic changes starting on Thursday.

PennDOT announced a traffic shift along eastbound Route 30 through Ligonier Township that starts around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic has been down to a single lane around the clock between Darlington Rector Road and Quarry Lane since early April.

Traffic will now be shifted into the previously closed left-hand lane to allow crews to work in the right-hand lane.

The restriction will be in place through mid-August.

