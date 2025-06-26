Traffic shift starts Thursday morning on part of Route 30 in Westmoreland County

Drivers heading through Westmoreland County should prepare for some traffic changes starting on Thursday.

PennDOT announced a traffic shift along eastbound Route 30 through Ligonier Township that starts around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic has been down to a single lane around the clock between Darlington Rector Road and Quarry Lane since early April.

Traffic will now be shifted into the previously closed left-hand lane to allow crews to work in the right-hand lane.

The restriction will be in place through mid-August.

