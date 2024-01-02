Traffic stoppages planned on Boulevard of the Allies this week

PITTSBURGH — Intermittent traffic stoppages are planned along the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) this week.

The stoppages will take place in the Birmingham Bridge area Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.

PennDOT said the stoppages will be 15 minutes or less and will occur as needed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for crews to conduct bridge jacking and pin hanger replacement work.

Crews will also work on bridge jacking and paint containment removal on these ramps:

Westbound I-376 (Parkway East) to I-579 Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B)

Northbound Route 885 to westbound I-376 (Parkway East)

Birmingham Bridge ramp to Forbes Avenue

Forbes Avenue ramp to the Birmingham Bridge

The above ramps will see 15-minute stoppages from Wednesday to Friday as well, starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m. the following day.

