Train collides with tractor-trailer in Cheswick

CHESWICK, Pa. — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Cheswick Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County 911 said police and fire units were called to the 120 block of Colfax Street at 9:22 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw heavy damage from the train on the semi’s trailer.

Police said the tractor-trailer’s driver was able to get out of the truck before he was hit.

No one was hurt in the crash, police said.

