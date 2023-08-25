Train traffic stopped for hours because of trees on tracks in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man tells Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he boarded an Amtrak train in Pittsburgh Friday morning around 9 a.m. headed to Washington D.C., but just outside of Connellsville, they encountered fallen trees on the tracks from the overnight storm.

Will Anderson, an activist from Homewood, is traveling to D.C. to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the civil rights movement march on Washington.

He said they got about an hour or so into the trip when they were forced to stop. He said they were sitting in the same spot for more than three hours.

Anderson says Amtrak took good care of all the passengers, but he wasn’t sure when the train would move again.

During a Zoom interview with Earle, Anderson showed a freight train stopped beyond the Amtrak train.

11 News reached out to Amtrak for more information and received the following response:

“Amtrak Train 30 resumed service at approximately 2 p.m. today. Service was temporarily disrupted this morning due to trees down on the track. Crews arrived on the scene to clear the track. The train originated in Chicago and is heading to Washington, D.C.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group