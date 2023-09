A transformer caught fire Tuesday night on the North Side.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. along Buena Vista Street in the Mexican War Streets neighborhood, drawing residents out of their homes.

The blaze didn’t appear to spread to any neighboring buildings. Duquesne Light reported one power outage in the area affecting one customer.

