Traveling 9/11, Vietnam War memorial walls on display in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The traveling 9/11 and Vietnam Memorials are on display in Brownsville.

The walls can be viewed by the public for free.

Visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Area High School on Falcon Drive.

A special ceremony will be held at the memorial on Monday at 4:00 p.m. and a closing ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

