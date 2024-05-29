Trax Farms not offering Pick-Your-Own strawberries this season

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — Trax Farms will not be offering Pick-Your-Own strawberries this season.

The business took to its Facebook page to announce that pick-your-own strawberries will not be offered because of a lack of yield.

>> Soergels Orchards in Wexford cancels Strawberry Festival due to high temps, lack of rain

Last year, the same issue prevented Trax from offering Pick-Your-Own strawberries. Soergels Orchards in Wexford also canceled its Strawberry Festival due to high temperatures and a lack of rain.

This year, Soergels is having its Strawberry Festival on June 1.

