Trial continues for woman accused of killing estranged husband, wrapping his body in plastic

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday was day two of the trial for the woman accused of killing her estranged husband and wrapping his body in plastic.

The court heard from the defense, which is claiming the woman, Janet Winbush, was acting in self-defense.

It’s a much different story than what we heard yesterday.

If you ask Winbush’s defense team — she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed her estranged husband, Deric Davis, in 2020.

In court, her defense attorney called a psychologist who testified Winbush was in “fear for her life” when police say she killed her husband and hid his body in garbage bags for weeks.

The doctor testified Winbush was a victim of “battered woman syndrome” after she claimed the two of them would often physically hurt one another.

But — according to Davis’ family — he would never hurt a woman, and Winbush’s claims of self-defense are all lies.

Closing arguments will be Thursday morning, then the judge will decide the verdict.

