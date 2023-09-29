Triolo, Ortiz lead Pirates to 3-2 win over Phillies in road finale

PHILADELPHIA — Jared Triolo recorded two run-scoring doubles and Luis Ortiz threw five strong innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

After Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering solo home run to right field, Triolo evened the score with an RBI double down the left field line in the third.

Two innings later, Triolo again drove home a run with a double, this one to center field. Later on in the inning, Jack Suwinski lofted a ball into shallow center field, which allowed Triolo to score from second base.

