Triolo, Ortiz lead Pirates to 3-2 win over Phillies in road finale

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Dauri Moreta #36 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Jared Triolo recorded two run-scoring doubles and Luis Ortiz threw five strong innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

After Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering solo home run to right field, Triolo evened the score with an RBI double down the left field line in the third.

Two innings later, Triolo again drove home a run with a double, this one to center field. Later on in the inning, Jack Suwinski lofted a ball into shallow center field, which allowed Triolo to score from second base.

