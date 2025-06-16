Troopers ask for help identifying man accused of installing skimmer on ATM inside area GetGO

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who they say went into GetGo off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township near Jeannette and installed a credit card skimmer on an ATM inside the store. This all allegedly happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 11.

“He’s wearing a mask, he goes and he’s at the ATM machine, and while he’s at the ATM machine, he’s actually installing what would be a card reader,” said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers also said he installed a camera that was angled to the PIN pad, in an effort to get debit card information and customers’ PINs to either try to withdraw money from the accounts or sell that information. Troopers easily removed the skimmer on Friday.

“There’s no ATM that just has pieces that slide in and out,” Limani said.

“Who’s brazen enough to go into the store, use the ATM where they essentially video record, have a camera on it?” Anthony Gavatorta asked.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with Gavatorta over the phone Monday afternoon. He said he was a victim of a skimmer on this same ATM last month.

“I looked the next day at my account and the balance seemed pretty far off. So I checked my account and noticed a withdrawal of $480,” Gavatorta said.

He said his cousin also used that same ATM — and later someone withdrew $500 from his account.

They’ve both been able to get their money back.

Troopers said they’re also looking into a skimmer being installed on an ATM in Lower Burrell — but have not yet said where.

They suggest customers check to see if anything is loose before using any ATM or card reader.

“I don’t see why there’d be any reason why you couldn’t grab the machine and tug it a little bit,” Limani said. “This was easy, this slid right out.”

If you have any information on who that man might be, you’re asked to call state police or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group