Truck careens over hillside off Route 66 near New Stanton, driver unhurt

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
NEW STANTON, Pa. — A man is unhurt after the 18-ton truck he was driving careened over a hillside Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened off Route 66 near New Stanton.

Channel 11 spoke with the driver, who said he choked on hot chocolate and nearly lost consciousness, which he says is why the truck went over the hillside.

The 18-ton truck carrying scrap and tin appeared to be totaled.

