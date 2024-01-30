Truck careens over hillside off Route 66 near New Stanton, driver unhurt

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A man is unhurt after the 18-ton truck he was driving careened over a hillside Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened off Route 66 near New Stanton.

Channel 11 spoke with the driver, who said he choked on hot chocolate and nearly lost consciousness, which he says is why the truck went over the hillside.

The 18-ton truck carrying scrap and tin appeared to be totaled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group