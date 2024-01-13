Truck catches fire along busy Elizabeth Township road

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck burst into flames along a busy road in Elizabeth Township on Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to the intersection of Route 51 and Hutchinson Road at around 2:30 p.m.
A photo taken by Elizabeth Boro Volunteer Fire Company shows flames and a massive cloud of smoke surrounding the truck.
No injuries were reported.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group