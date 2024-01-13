Truck catches fire along busy Elizabeth Township road

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck burst into flames along a busy road in Elizabeth Township on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of Route 51 and Hutchinson Road at around 2:30 p.m.

A photo taken by Elizabeth Boro Volunteer Fire Company shows flames and a massive cloud of smoke surrounding the truck.

No injuries were reported.

