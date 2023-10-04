Truck crashes through fence, almost hits house in Wilkinsburg

A vehicle left a roadway in Wilkinsburg, hitting a fence and nearly crashing into a house.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday along Reed Street.
A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the truck, which had busted through a metal fence, into a yard and came to rest on a porch.
Officials said no one was injured.
No other information was immediately available.
