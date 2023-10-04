Local

Truck crashes through fence, almost hits house in Wilkinsburg

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash A truck crashed through a fence in Wilkinsburg along Reed Street.

A vehicle left a roadway in Wilkinsburg, hitting a fence and nearly crashing into a house.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday along Reed Street.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the truck, which had busted through a metal fence, into a yard and came to rest on a porch.

Officials said no one was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

